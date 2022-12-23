Yup, I’m restarting my YouTube channel!

mrjain

4 1/2 years ago I started my YouTube channel @mrjain and did about 14-15 episodes and then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. At that time the channel was centered around supercars and interviewing some of the owners.

I’m restarting the channel but will be 100% focused on electric vehicles (EV) in India. Yes, that’s a very niche segement but it’s area that totally excites me and a lot of action happening. Although the Indian car consumer is very price sensitive I believe the costs will come down and many people will be running to get into an EV very soon.

Till then enjoy the beta release of Electric Avenue on YouTube.

Published by mrjain

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s