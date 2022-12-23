Yup, I’m restarting my YouTube channel!

4 1/2 years ago I started my YouTube channel @mrjain and did about 14-15 episodes and then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. At that time the channel was centered around supercars and interviewing some of the owners.

I’m restarting the channel but will be 100% focused on electric vehicles (EV) in India. Yes, that’s a very niche segement but it’s area that totally excites me and a lot of action happening. Although the Indian car consumer is very price sensitive I believe the costs will come down and many people will be running to get into an EV very soon.

Till then enjoy the beta release of Electric Avenue on YouTube.