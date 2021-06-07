The DeFi Revolution, Part 2

This is Part 2 of my 2-part blog post on DeFi, Part 1 can be found here. Part 1 talked about Speculators and Consumers, this one will talk about the Developers who build the infrastructure and products to make it happen.

Developers

After understanding the DeFi space I wanted to get some keyboard time and play around with smart contracts. Smart contracts are what drives the entire cryptocurrency, DeFi and NFT space. The two standards are ERC-20 for cryptocurrencies and ERC-721 for NFTs, everything else is derived from those two technical specs.

The VERY first thing I would do is watch Nader Dabit’s YouTube video on Full Stack Ethereum development and his accompany article – The Complete Guide to Full Stack Ethereum Development.

Then I would look at the following resources to gain more knowledge:

Dapp University on YouTube – A great resource to build Dapps

EatTheBlocks YouTube Channel – Ethereum smart contracts development

Finematics – Educational videos on DeFi

freeCodeCamp – Has some good tutorials on Ethereum development

Into the Ether podcast – Talks about the latest DeFi products and about the Layer 1 and Layer 2 issues of EthereumI hope this gives you a start to learn more about DeFi and hopefully you dip your toes into DeFi and see what this revolution is all about.

ENZO – My Cryptocurrency

So what did I do with all this knowledge that I gained? As a project I decided to create my own cryptocurrency called ENZO. It’s a very basic ERC-20 smart contract but it shows you how quickly a cryptocurrency can be created and literally out of thin air.

All my source code is on GitHub which you can review, remix and deploy on your own.

Word Salad Revisited

Okay, in Part 1 I mentioned a bunch of name and now let me go through each one and explain them:

Solidity – an object-oriented programming language for writing smart contracts

OpenZeppelin – open source boilerplate templates for creating smart contracts

ERC-20 – standard for Fungible Tokens, in other words, they have a property that makes each Token the same (cryptocurrencies)

ERC-721 – standard for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), meaning each token is unique

MetaMask – a software cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum blockchain

Mainnet – the production grade Ethereum blockchain

Ropsten – a testing blockchain that closely emulates Mainnet

Truffle – a development environment, testing framework and asset pipeline for blockchains using the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)

Ganache – a personal blockchain for rapid Ethereum

Web3 – a collection of libraries which allow you to interact with a local or remote ethereum node

Ethers – another JavaScript library to interact with the Ethereum blockchain

Hardhat – another Ethereum development framework like Truffle

Infura – allows you to connect to Mainnet and the testing blockchains

