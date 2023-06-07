The AI Journey

I will admit, I’m totally on the Generative AI bandwagon and it’s intoxicating! Even though I proclaim to eat, breathe, and sleep technology, for some reason the whole area of artificial intelligence (AI) was something I wasn’t tracking…till ChatGPT was released.

Like the rest of the world, I used ChatGPT and I was stunned at the results and implications it would have on me and everyone else. Google Search now seemed like a relic of the past and ChatGPT was the future. But, text with ChatGPT was just the beginning…I started to see images, videos, and audio that were created using large language models (LLMs) to generate new content.

Audio was the one that really captivated me, I still remember hearing the first song out of my computer back in the 1990s. It was “The Sign” by Ace of Base and the .wav file was being played through a Turtle Beach audio card on my computer and I thought it was the coolest damn thing. So recently when I heard this new song by Drake and The Weeknd that was completely created by artificial intelligence I couldn’t believe it.

I recently put together a presentation on Generative AI, almost like an introduction to what is Generative AI. That’s when I really started to go down this rabbit hole of Generative AI and found so many tools for so many use cases that are emerging.

While researching Generative AI, I soon realized there is a whole open-source community that is working together to advance it. This blog post talks about how in early 2023 because of Facebook, the open-source AI space really took off, it’s a great read.

That blog post opened up my eyes and I soon stumbled onto Hugging Face which is GitHub for the AI community. Then I started to play around with LangChain which is a framework for developing applications powered by large language models.

Anyways, over the next few months, I’ll be writing a few blog posts about programming, building, training, and testing new AI models. AI really feels like Day One.