Switching back to the iPhone

After almost 3 years on an Android phone I’m back to the comfort of the iPhone. I wrote a blog post about the switch to Android and the 4 reasons for switching. Let me go through each one to explain why they are no longer valid.

3rd party keyboards – At that time Apple did not have the “swipe to type” feature and you could only get that on 3rd party keyboards. That is no longer true, Apple has that feature which they call “slide to type.” Ability to record phone calls – Android is starting to clamp down on this and some of the apps don’t record calls anymore. OnePlus does record phone calls but I’m sure this will be coming to an end soon. Truecaller – Okay, I’ll give this to Android. They are still top notch in blocking SPAM calls on Android but I do believe Apple is getting better at this. Pricing – As a Marwari this is always an issue! However, I’ve come to terms that the iPhone is absolutely worth it for me since I spend so much time using it.

So why did I decide to switch now? There were 3 things driving this:

Carl Pei one of the co-founders just left OnePlus and I think the innovation is gone. Their phones are no longer good, the recently released OnePlus Nord is absolute garbage. After using the OnePlus 7T for close to a year, I was just tired of having a big phone. There are no small flagship phones in the Android ecosystem. iPhone 12 mini – this sealed the deal for me. Yeah, the screen and battery are small but I love the size. I always loved the iPhone 4 look and feel.

For me, the single most useful thing is to be able to take a picture/video of something within seconds. Of course, that something is usually a car! For example, a couple of days after I got the iPhone 12 mini I was jogging on Pedder Road and saw this amazing Ferrari 488 and I was able to capture it.

That would have NEVER happened with the OnePlus 7T, it’s just too unwieldy. I can’t believe the iPhone 12 mini is the exact weight of the original iPhone I bought in 2007.

I bought the original iPhone when I was in NYC in Sept of 2007, which was about 3 months after it first started shipping.

The phones I have owned over the past 14 years:

2006-2007 – BlackBerry Pearl

2007-2011 – iPhone (original)

2011-2014 – iPhone 4S

2014-2018 – iPhone 6s

2018-2020 – OnePlus 5T (this phone fell in the ocean! screenshot below.)

2020 (Jan) – 2020 (Nov) – OnePlus 7T

2020 (Nov) – iPhone 12 mini

The OnePlus 5T is somewhere here!